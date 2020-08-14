Family honors trio with Grand Theatre seat dedications

A Tracy family has honored three people who made a positive difference in family members’ lives with a seat dedicated in each of their names in the Eleni Tsakopoulos-Kounalakis Theatre at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Cynthia Haskell was joined by her husband, Jim Haskell, and daughters, Colby Haskell and Jamie Haskell, as she announced the dedications in honor of Steve Abercrombie, Juana Dement and Deborah Skinner at a small ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Foundation office.
“With these three amazing people, it’s not just about their interaction with the student. It’s how they interact with their whole entire family,” Cynthia Haskell said. “We are a family. That’s how it feels.”
The Grand Foundation, which supports arts and cultural programming at the Grand, began the seat dedication program in 2007, and 53 of the theater’s 547 seats have been dedicated in honor or in memory of someone. Depending on the seat, dedications cost $750, $1,000 or $1,500. That money goes into the Clyde Bland Endowment fund, which was established to provide for the long-term sustainability of programming at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Grand Foundation board member Kaylin Dell’Aringa welcomed the Haskells’ guests and thanked them for their efforts on behalf of the arts in Tracy.
“You guys have made a huge impact on this facility through ‘Dancing with the Tracy Stars’ and through all your dance programs and things along those lines,” Dell’Aringa said. “Not only have you made an impact on the Grand Foundation, you have made an impact in people’s lives and the community at large.”
Abercrombie and Skinner both participated in the Grand Foundation’s first “Dancing with the Tracy Stars” fundraiser in 2014, and Dement was a contestant in 2015.
“The three of you have such an amazing and important impact on the lives of my children,” Cynthia Haskell told the three. “And I know that they were not just on the lives of my children, but also on several children — just lots of children in Tracy — and I wanted to acknowledge that by sponsoring a seat for you here in the Grand Theatre.”
She said Skinner had been involved in her daughters’ lives for a long time as they took dance classes from her at the Academy of Performing Arts.
“I knew when went to our first recital at the theater at Tracy High and Deborah got on stage with the little kids to help them dance because they forgot where they were, I knew we were at a special dance studio,” she said. “All she wanted was for those kids to feel confident in themselves and to do their dance and feel good.”
The Haskell family got to know Dement through the pageants that were part of Tracy’s dry bean festival, which was a major annual event from 1987 to 2013.
“It was amazing to work with her, and the program was so important to the girls in the community,” Cynthia Haskell said. “I’m so sad the whole thing went away because it was such an important impact on the girls.”
She said her daughters learned valuable lessons about interviewing, poise and confidence.
“And none of that could have happened if Juana didn’t direct and take care of the program, and so we are so grateful to you, Juana, for that hard work,” she added.
The seat for Abercrombie recognizes his many years as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor for local fifth graders.
“Certainly, every time Steve sees you, it’s ‘How’s your mom, how’s your dad, how’s your family?’ It’s not about the student, it’s about the family. The girls were very impacted by the D.A.R.E. program,” Cynthia Haskell said. “What you do is so important — again, not only for us, our family, but for all the families you touch in Tracy.”
After the ceremony, the group went to the theater so the honorees could pick their seats. Each of them will write a short inscription to mark the seat dedication.
