Father and son set goal to visit every park in Tracy

Four-year-old Cairo Strickland and his father Cedric reached their goal in May to visit every park in Tracy. Since then, the father/son duo says they have checked off over 30 parks on their list.
“My favorite thing is that spider web,” said Cairo. gesturing toward a climbing feature as he ran around the play structure at Village Green Park in the Ellis neighborhood Wednesday morning -- which is one of his favorite parks in Tracy to visit because of its train station theme.
Cairo says his favorite thing to do when he visits a park is to play on the swings and race his dad on the grass. Among his other favorite parks to visit are George Kelly Park and the Galli Family Park near Art Freiler Elementary School.
Cedric said that he and Cairo were struck with the idea to check off every park in Tracy after visiting their neighborhood park a number of times to get fresh air while the statewide Stay-At-Home order was still in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were stuck in the house and went to the park by our house. Then Cairo, he said, ‘Oh, can you take me to a park I haven't been to before?’ So I printed out a park list. And we made it our mission to go to every park and just check off every park that we've been to. And you know, we like Tracy for the parks. The parks are real nice around here,” said Cedric.
Cedric takes a photo of Cairo in front of the sign of every park the two visit. They plan to post all of the photos online once every park on their list has been visited. According to its most recent list, the City of Tracy website has over 70 parks and that list continues to grow with new developments like Tracy Hills.
“I was thinking about this. And I was like, I don't even know if people who live here realize how many parks Tracy has to offer, and how lucky we are, you know, in our hometown to have such great parks and rec facilities,” said Tanya Strickland, who works from home while Cedric, Cairo and now Cairo’s older sister Jasmin go out to play. “They head out every day at about 10 a.m. and they don't come home until maybe by one. And they just basically, you know, explore between that time.”
The Strickland family moved to Tracy in 2016 from Hayward. They were instantly drawn to Tracy for its parks and community-like atmosphere. During his park visits, Cairo has made a few new friends and has bumped into friends from his other extracurricular activities during his adventures.
“We just like the whole community aspect of Tracy. Like, everybody's so nice,” said Cedric. “He loves it. He loves our adventure, because it gives us time to bond and hang out and play.”
The goal is to visit every park in town before the summer ends. After that, Cedric and Cairo are considering venturing off to visit parks in neighboring cities like Manteca.
To view a list of Tracy parks, visit https://www.ci.tracy.ca.us/documents/Park_Ammenties.pdf.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-835-4229.
