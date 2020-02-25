Two Tracy High School students qualified for regional competition based on their success at the Delta Cal Section FFA speaking contest Feb. 5 at Linden High School.
Madison Kelley came in first and Hayden Andrade placed second in prepared public speaking. They each wrote and delivered a six- to eight-minute speech about a current agriculture-related topic. Kelley talked about “Benefits of Animal Agriculture,” and Andrade’s speech was titled “Pure Gold: How Can Soil Solve Today’s Issues in Agriculture.”
They will both advance to the regional contest March 27 in Modesto.
Ava Staas competed in impromptu speaking and placed seventh. The intention of the impromptu contest is to offer a more realistic, practical speaking contest to prepare students for public statements, media coverage and general questions about FFA and the agriculture industry.
Tracy FFA students Kayla Rocha and Anthony Santiago also competed in the job interview event. Participants submitted a resume, completed job applications and participated in mock job interviews with a panel of possible employers.
