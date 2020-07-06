Pilot Gary Michalek kept a Tracy tradition going with a hot air balloon flight from Tracy Municipal Airport on the Fourth of July.
Michalek is one of the pilots who for the past several years has kicked off the Independence Day celebrations at Lincoln Park with a hot air balloon launch. He was the only one in the sky on Saturday.
Michalek launched from a field next to one of the runways at the Tracy airport. He inflated his balloon at 6:30 a.m. and lifted off close to 7 a.m., climbing into the sky with an American flag draped on the gondola.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all this year’s festivities at the park, including the early-morning balloon launch.
The annual fireworks show presented by the city and Tracy Chamber of Commerce was still launched from the old Heinz factory next to Tracy High School. But the stadium where spectators normally gather was closed, and Lincoln Park was also closed at dusk. Instead, people were encouraged to watch from their homes if possible, or park somewhere with a better view and watch from their cars.
About 250 vehicles parked off Stonebridge Drive, just off North MacArthur Drive, on Saturday night to watch the fireworks show presented by the city and the chamber of commerce.
Fireworks were launched from the old Heinz factory on Saturday night, as seen from Stonebridge Drive, as the city and the chamber of commerce presented their annual Independence Day show.
About 250 vehicles parked off Stonebridge Drive, just off North MacArthur Drive, on Saturday night to watch the fireworks show presented by the city and the chamber of commerce.
About 250 vehicles parked off Stonebridge Drive, just off North MacArthur Drive, on Saturday night to watch the fireworks show presented by the city and the chamber of commerce.
Watchers on Stonebridge Drive had a clear view of the finale of Tracy’s official fireworks show Saturday night. The city and the chamber of commerce presented their annual Independence Day fireworks show from the old Heinz factory.
