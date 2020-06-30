Safe and sane firework sales kicked off at 10 nonprofit booths across Tracy at noon Sunday for the week leading up to the Fourth of July. The nonprofits were selected by a lottery in January and completed a permitting process.
Sales continue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Safe and sane fireworks — which flash and make noise, but don’t explode or fly into the air — can be discharged from noon until 10 p.m. today through Friday and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July.
All fireworks, including those sold legally in Tracy, are illegal to use outside of city limits, including in Banta, Mountain House and other neighborhoods surrounding the city.
