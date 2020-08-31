Jennifer Vollbrecht, vice president of the Tracy veterans service organization Fix’d Inc., received a President’s Volunteer Service Award on Aug. 21 in recognition of her hundreds of hours of volunteer service.
Vollbrecht, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has worked in aviation, aerospace and defense and most recently in project management consulting. As a vice president of Fix’d, she has worked 357 volunteer hours.
Fix’d is a Tracy-based nonprofit that provides transitional peer support and coaching to veterans and also works with veterans who are in the justice system.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award honors individuals of all ages whose service helps communities across the nation and inspires others around them to take action.
