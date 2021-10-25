Four Biola University students from Tracy made the university Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Timothy Chon majors in cinema and media arts, Jessica Field majors in psychology, Anastasia Tie majors in English, and Alethea Wong majors in psychology.
To make the Dean’s List they had to earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while taking at least 12 or more hours worth of courses during the semester, and hold an overall GPA of 3.2.
Biola University is a Christian university of about 6,000 students in La Mirada, just northwest of Anaheim, and offers more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.
University of Massachusetts
Guruprasad Krishnamoothri of Tracy is among more 4,582 graduates in the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Class of 2021. Krishnamoorthri received a master of science degree in finance. The university held its graduation program both virtually and with in-person ceremonies back in May.
Oregon State University
Weslee A. Kersey of Tracy was named to the honor roll at Oregon State Univeristy in Corvallis, Ore., for summer 2021. Kersey is a junior at Oregon State, majoring in radiation health physics. He is one of 894 students at the university who earned a B-plus (3.5) or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Wilkes University
Jennifer Collins of Tracy recently received her master of science degree in education at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. Hers was among 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees awarded at the university’s Sept. 12 commencement
