Four mayors

Back when Brent Ives made his first run for mayor of Tracy in 2006, he and three of his predecessors took a moment for a photograph, representing 29 years of mayoral leadership in Tracy. Pictured from left are: Dan Bilbrey, Clyde Bland, Brent Ives and Richard Hastie. Hastie was mayor in 1969, 1971 and 1972, back when the Tracy City Council appointed the mayor from among its members, and again from 1986 to 1988, the first time that the mayor was elected by Tracy citizens. Bland was elected mayor in 1990 and served four years. Bilbrey followed right after when he was elected in 1994 and was re-elected five times, making him the longest-serving mayor at 12 years. Ives followed, after serving 14 years on the city council, and served eight more years as mayor, from 2006 to 2014.
