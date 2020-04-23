At 6:30 p.m. on a porch somewhere in Tracy, Jeff Bordes took up his trumpet and Ken Cefalo joined him on guitar.
They performed their 42-minute Friday Night Jazz set in front of a small audience of neighbors and a much larger audience on Facebook, where the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts streamed their performance live. As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 5,600 times.
“We hope everyone out there is doing well, and sheltering in place and staying sane,” Bordes said early in the session, thanking people for watching and the city and the Grand for arranging the concert. “We always have music, and that’s cool that we have the ability to do this.”
More musicians will have that same opportunity in the coming weeks. Kim Scarlata confirmed this week that she and the Grand Theatre staff, including technical theater producer Brian Foisy, were lining up a live music series on Friday nights.
“We just want to give people concerts even though they can’t come to the Grand,” Scarlata said.
She was enthusiastic about the success of the first show.
“They had a ball doing it, and I loved reading people’s comments,” she said. “That was the best part.”
Cefalo, who owns Main Street Music, and Bordes, who performed an original composition for the Grand’s inaugural weekend in 2007 and has often returned to its stage, were naturals for a streaming concert hosted by the downtown theater and arts center. But the featured artists won’t all be local residents.
Tonight at 6:30, the Australian acoustic musician Carl Wockner, now based in Nashville, will perform live on the Grand’s Facebook page.
Wockner is a multi-instrumentalist whose live-looping performance style overlaps genres and has earned him accolades and high rotation on both Australian and U.S. radio.
The length of the Friday night concert series will depend in part on how long people are required to continue social distancing. Scarlata also hopes to add a children’s concert on a weekday morning or two if the details can be worked out.
“We’re just taking it week by week and trying to be as up on technology as we can,” she said.
The arts education program at the Grand has also embraced Facebook Live to provide free weekly drawing lessons for all ages. A six-week series at 2 p.m. Wednesdays began April 8 and continues through May 13, when now-canceled spring classes would have wrapped up.
The Grand’s 2020-21 presenting season is already mostly set, but Scarlata said it’s hard to predict when gatherings of any size will be allowed.
“We don’t know,” she said. “We’re crossing our fingers and really hoping that we kind of phase into this and by the time we get to our season opener in September, we’re ready to go.”
More information about the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts is online at www.atthegrand.org.
