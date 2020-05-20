Vaughn Gates has launched his second year as exalted ruler of the Tracy Elks Lodge. He had served as the Elks leader two years ago and succeeds Mike Conners.
Gates is a retired California Highway Patrol officer who served 23 years in the Armed Forces, including service with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam and later as an Air Force reservist in Operation Desert Storm.
A Tracy resident since 1979, he is commander of Tracy’s James McDermott Post, American Legion, and past commander of Tracy Post 1537, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
