The April image of the month for Tracy Camera Club is a photo taken by the club’s president, Geoff Faulkner.
He reported both the story of the photo and how the club is adapting to coronavirus-related closures and social distancing protocols:
“The photo is titled ‘Bridge Triangles.’ Our photo subject this month was Bridges and the Mossdale Railroad Bridge was a popular subject. I walked across the bridge and was trying to get different angles of the bridge and turned around to find all these triangles on a separate bridge. I did submit some Mossdale Bridge photos, but the judge chose this as print of the month.
“We’ve had an interesting time with the stay at home order. We usually meet at the Grand Theatre, but the venue is closed. We instead had to turn to an online virtual meeting — quite a new experience for many of us. The judge didn’t have the capability to join us live, so we had to submit our photos for a judging that happened offline. We then reviewed the judge’s score and comments on photos together on our call.
“We were well-prepared for this electronic meeting. We had moved several years ago to an entirely electronic submission and competition process. Gone are the days of running down to a photo lab and printing, matting, and preparing for competition. Now we edit on the computer and submit photos by email.
“It looks like we may be off-site for at least one more month and will try the virtual meeting again. Those interested in joining the Tracy Camera Club can find more information on our website at http://www.tracycameraclub.org and can ask questions to president@tracycameraclub.org.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.