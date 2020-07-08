Several boards and commissions overseen by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors have openings for volunteer members from the Tracy area.
The extended deadline to apply is July 17. Applications and more details are available on the Clerk of the Board page under “Boards, Commissions, Committees” at www.sjgov.org, or call 468-2350. Applicants may be required to submit more paperwork if appointed.
• The Aviation Advisory Commission is seeking a new member.
• The Behavioral Health Board has four openings, including two spots for consumer representatives.
• The Building Board of Appeals needs a new member who is a licensed architect and isn’t a county employee or elected official.
• The Children’s Services Coordinating Commission has an opening specifically for someone from the 5th Supervisorial District, which includes Tracy and Mountain House.
• The Council for Quality Education and Care of Children needs a parent who uses child care services, aka a consumer representative; a public agency representative; a community representative who is involved with child care in specific ways; and three other “discretionary” representatives.
• The Larch-Clover Community Center has three positions open to people age 16 and older, including one reserved for a low-income representative.
Other panels have openings reserved for people from other parts of the county. More information is available on the county's website.
