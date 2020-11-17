Girls Scouts collected nonperishable food donations to benefit Tracy Interfaith Ministries during a Fill the Tent food drive Saturday morning at the Girl Scout Hut, 2301 Bessie Avenue.
Members of Girls Scouts Heart of Central California Service, Unit 116 Tracy & Mountain House Troop 525 held a drive-thru collection accepting canned and other food items to fill two tents set up in front of their hut.
The Girl Scouts will return this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. collecting donations curbside at the hut and then will walk through neighborhoods around South MacArthur Drive and Central Avenue collecting donations left on porches.
