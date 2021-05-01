The family and friends of Travis Matthew Lopez have organized the Tee-Off for Travis Memorial Golf Tournament for Monday, May 10, at Manteca Park Golf Course as a benefit for the charities that Lopez supported.
Lopez was a graduate of Escalon High School and San Jose State University. His father and stepmother, Ray and Robin Lopez, are active in the Tracy business community. The tournament will raise money for The World Changer Scholarship fund Travis established in 2013 at San Jose State University, and for the Community Foundation of San Joaquin and National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI).
After graduating from San Jose State Travis made his career as a social entrepreneur and tech innovator in the Silicon Valley. He overcame mental health challenges for many years while playing key roles with tech companies like PeopleSoft and NetApp. Travis died suddenly in May 2020 at the age of 38, but the impact he made on family, friends, classmates, coworkers, neighbors established a legacy that will continue for years to come.
The May 10 event will include an 18-hole golf tournament, which is already nearly sold out. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Golf will be followed by a 5 p.m. cocktail hour with light refreshments and raffle prizes. Hole and sign sponsorships are $100, and tickets to the cocktail hour are $20 each.
For information on the tournament and resources on mental health awareness go to www.teeoff4travis.com.
