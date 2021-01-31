That little red building on the corner of 11th street and Chrisman Road is a motorcycle shop no more and has been home to Good Samaritan Community since December 2019.
Coinciding with its one-year anniversary, the 501(c)(3) non-profit collaborated with local artists to put its organization on the map by painting a series of silhouetted murals to give visitors an all-around community experience.
"G.S.C.T. is working on creating our identity, placemaking, and community-building, starting by reimagining our physical space and inviting community engagement. In December through January, three artists stepped up to socially-distantly create a vibrant, engaging mural at Good Samaritan Community Thrift; they painted Insta-worthy ‘day in the life’ scenes over several crisp winter days," the organization said in a press release.
Painted by local artists Anne Giancola, Andrea Juarez Smith and Savannah Wadsworth, the slice-of-life murals feature optical illusion-esque props for visitors to roleplay in their photo poses. This includes a faux bistro table, donation items and shopping bags and an umbrella to shield amateur models from heart-shaped raindrops. Little cameos of animals are also sprinkled throughout the paintings for visitors to interact with as well.
Cynthia Camacho, who serves on Good Samaritan's board and coordinated the mural project said all work by the artists was done pro bono and were sought out with help from the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, Elizabeth McWhorther from Las Positas College Arts programs and Livermore's Bothwell Arts Center. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to split between the artists and thank them for their time.
"Cynthia is wonderful. She gives a lot of her own time to what she's doing. She's volunteering all the time for Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, and it's going to such good causes that I felt like this would be a perfect fit to spend a Saturday painting something that was in my wheelhouse to help out with," said Giancola, who painted the bistro table set on the mural.
Good Samaritan is not just a thrift store. It was formed with a goal to serve Tracy's most vulnerable residents, including seniors, veterans and the homeless. In addition to selling donated new and gently used items, the volunteer-based organization helps its patrons acquire assistance for job placement, helps them gain access to ambulatory accessories like walkers and wheelchairs and even provides residents in need with essentials like business attire, incontinence pants and eyewear.
"We do a lot of different little projects kind of we gear it to what the need is and what we're hearing that the community wants," said Camacho.
The organization is still starting out but hopes to provide many opportunities and resources for the community. Camacho said they don't turn anyone away who wishes to volunteer, regardless of their ability and hopes that volunteers can take any experience gained with them.
In the wake of COVID-19, Good Samaritan has taken every precaution, including disinfecting everything in the store and ensuring volunteers are provided with the safety items they need. Despite setbacks brought on by the pandemic, Camacho said the community engagement has been stronger than ever.
"Even the clothes that we get, you know, it's just brand new items are very gently used items that community has really been very loving to us. And because of them when the COVID hit, we were able to, you know, still stay afloat and still be able to offer things for free to those that are in need," said Camacho. "And so we, we are there because of the community, not only because they shop with us, but because of their donations. So we're alive and doing, we can't do what we do without them. I mean, it's definitely a community thrift store."
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
