In response to new state guidance, all summer classes and day camps at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts are canceled.
The summer session had been expected to start Monday. Several offerings had filled up quickly when the catalog was released last week, and the box office opened Tuesday for the first time since March.
Instructors were notified of the cancellation Thursday morning, and the Grand staff has begun contacting students and processing refunds.
For more information, people can call the arts education department at 831-6276 or the box office at 831-6858.
