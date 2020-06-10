“Dancing with the Tracy Stars,” a major fundraiser for the downtown Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, will not happen in 2020.
Instead, the six local dancers and their professional ballroom dance partners will take the stage May 1, 2021.
The show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Grand Foundation, the nonprofit that supports cultural arts and entertainment at the Grand Theatre. In 2019, it netted nearly $60,000 for the foundation and other local charities.
When the Grand Theatre and other city facilities were closed in March, the show was initially rescheduled for late August. Last week, in light of continued social distancing, the foundation decided to cancel the show and bring it back next spring.
All of this year’s dancers — Janet Anderson, Brooke Clever, Cindy Bisbee Sasser, Michael Speer, Dave Weaver and Randy Whetstone — have agreed to participate in 2021.
People who had bought tickets for the 2020 show will get their money back, either by check or as an automatic credit card refund.
For information: Grand Foundation, membership@grandfoundation.org, 835-3900. Grand Theatre box office, 831-6858, www.atthegrand.org.
