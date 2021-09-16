Eight artists shared their unique inspirations for the Grand Foundation’s #communityisgrand Heart Exhibit, which was revealed at West Valley Mall Wednesday afternoon.
Param Gill, President of the Grand Foundation, stood in front of the eight fiberglass sculptures that were shrouded with cloth to be revealed one at a time.
“Eight large heart sculptures are showcased here, and they will be presented throughout the city to celebrate public art, engage art community interest, promote exposure to local businesses and draw visitors from around our Central Valley and Bay Area,” Gill said.
The heart exhibit began in January, when the foundation sought donors for the project. An open call to artists in May drew 100 entries from which the eight artists designs were selected. Each heart is 52 inches tall by 52 inches wide and 10 inches thick, weighing 60 pounds.
The eight artists who made heart designs are Taiko Fujimura, Lisa Hoffman, Paula Kim, Sue LeMarr, Alex Nelson, Linda Whittington, Susan Richardson and Kimberlee Powell.
Nelson, an art teacher at West High School, said it took about 25 hours to complete his sunflower design while working through the summer in multiple sessions.
He said he didn’t have to go far to find his inspiration for the work.
“Life, new beginnings, springtime. I actually found the sunflower by surprise in my own garden. It sprung on its own, Nelson said. “I took a photograph of it and blew up the photograph and thought it looked really super interesting.”
Nelson had made an oversize 3-foot-by 4-foot painting of sunflower last year and thought it would work well on the large fiberglass heart.
“I submitted the proposal and they loved it. I had the benefit of being able to repaint the same image,” Nelson said.
The heart was the largest three-dimensional artwork he has worked on, and it presented unique challenges.
“It’s not very wide, only 10 inches deep, but it was kind of interesting working on a three-dimensional format rather than just a straight canvas, Nelson said. “I was on the floor sitting on my kid’s skateboard trying to paint the lower portions.”
Steve and Susan Richardson said the inspiration for their heart was the children of Tracy.
“We tried to capture the fun and colors and excitement of childhood in Tracy and there’s lots of opportunities in parks and wonderful things for children in Tracy,” Steve Richardson said.
Artist Paula Kim, from San Ramon, had never been to Tracy and had to research the city to find the inspiration for her heart artwork. She chose a landscape complete with rolling hills and windmills with hot air balloons flying above.
After Wednesday’s reveal, the hearts will be on display in West Valley Mall until mid-October.
Some of the hearts will be taken to their sponsor or to a downtown Tracy business until they arrive at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Nov. 1 for display.
The Heart Exhibit concludes with the foundation hosting a reception and silent auction for the eight sculptures on Nov. 4 with proceeds from the auction benefiting the Grand Foundation’s arts education and programming at the Grand Theatre.
Looking at the different styles of the heart artwork, Nelson was impressed by the variety on display.
“I love it. They’re all so different in their design and aesthetic, which kind of represents Tracy as well. They’re not all the same. There’s a lot of differences and that’s really cool,” Nelson said.
