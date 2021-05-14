Area artists will be challenged to have big hearts and create designs to place on eight heart sculptures as part of the Grand Foundation’s #CommunityIsGrand exhibit coming this fall.
Germaine Clark, a Grand Foundation board member and a chair of the heart exhibit, said an open call to artists to submit designs for the exhibit is under way.
The motivation for the heart exhibit came from a public art project on display in Danville last summer.
“Seeing these hearts throughout the town in Danville, they were just magnificent, and it was something that they decided they wanted to go ahead and bring to Tracy,” Clark said.
The process began with the foundation seeking sponsors for the eight 60-pound sculptures that stand 52 inches high by 52 inches wide and 10 inches thick.
More than $20,000 was raised for the hearts which helped pay for the sculptures, artists’ supplies, transportation of the sculptures and event fees. Sponsors of the exhibit will have their names on a plaque on each heart they sponsor.
The hearts were ordered from a company in Chicago and are being held in storage until the artists are selected.
The foundation sent out the call to artists in late April and all proposals are due May 21. William Wilson at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts along with a committee from the foundation sent out the call that went to 20 different organizations and more than 40 regional artists along with reaching out to local chambers of commerce to get the word out.
“It really is an opportunity to showcase people from your town who may be selected,” Clark said.
Selected artists will receive a $700 stipend for supplies. The foundation will provide artists with an anti-graffiti sealant kit for the completed artwork. They will have a little more than 3 months to complete their work.
Artists can design their own unique artwork to go on the fiberglass sculptures, but the completed piece cannot weight more than 100 pounds and cannot have sharp edges or mosaics. There is no set theme for the designs on the hearts.
“The artist has to have the right to be creative,” Clark said, adding that an artist can submit up to three designs, as long as at least one of them has a Tracy-related theme, but artists do not have to focus on a Tracy theme if they submit only one or two designs.
The artists will have artworks done by mid-September. Hearts will then return to Tracy and begin a “Journey of the Heart,” heading to West Valley Mall where they will be displayed at storefronts.
The hearts will stay there through October then head to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts to be put on display in the Grand Galleries and other areas of the theatre starting on Nov. 1.
The heart exhibit concludes with the foundation hosting a reception and silent action of the eight sculptures.
Karen Rickman, a Grand Foundation board member who is working on the exhibit said in a statement, “I’m excited the heart exhibit is coming to Tracy. We live in a wonderful community and hearts are a great representation of the people that live here.”
The call to artists to submit their designs ends next Friday.
Artists can find more information about the heart exhibit, the call for artist form and a design outline for their conceptual rendering at https://www.grandfoundation.org/communityisgrand.
