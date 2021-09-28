It has been 15 years since the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts opened its programming to the public back in 2007. In celebration of this milestone, over 40 artists have put their work on display at the GWF Energy, Souza Family and South galleries on Central Avenue in a salon-style exhibition to commemorate the event.
“It's amazing that we opened in September of 2007. And here we are evolved and stronger than ever, despite all of these challenges we've been through over the past year and a half in the fall of 2021. So that's very exciting,” said William Wilson, Cultural Arts supervisor.
The exhibition kicked off with opening ceremonies on Saturday and will be open to the public until Dec. 18, with artwork being available to purchase for $500 and below. Over 200 pieces of artwork of various media are displayed in the galleries. A “Gallery Talk” with some of the featured artists will also take place on Oct. 9 from noon to 1 p.m. and another to-be-determined event will be held in November.
The show displays artwork from community artists that have been involved with the Grand Theatre in the past, as well as a couple new faces, according to Wilson.
“This is really about building and extending and acknowledging those relationships. There's some fan-faves in there. And yeah, there's some newer artists too — artists that have just discovered us recently and got engaged with the program. And, you know, they’re both so important to who we are and what we do,” said Wilson.
Wilson said regular patrons and members of the public have been expressing their desire to have the Grand Theatre open its season for quite a while, and that knowledge enabled the Grand to open its doors with full confidence. The organization says its well-positioned to make adjustments as-needed for the upcoming holiday season.
Whether it is offering shows or bringing instructors back and engaging with new ones for arts education, Wilson wants the public to know that the Grand Theatre is back and ready to engage with the community for future programming.
“This place belongs to the city of Tracy. It belongs to the community. It's for the public and the folks who interact with us and collaborate with us. They own this place. We drive it, we keep it on the rails, but they determine what direction we go,” said Wilson.
