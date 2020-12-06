People will be able to view and purchase art from the comfort of their own home as the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts launched their new Grand Galleries Online & Webstore last Friday.
William Wilson, cultural arts manager at the Grand said they had been working on developing and offering virtual programming at the Grand Theatre while it was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new online galleries and webstore will feature items from exhibits, sale items and online exclusives.
“A return to shopping local for the holiday season is exciting, and the amazing support of our patrons is most appreciated. Going forward the online platform will not only be complimentary to exhibits on display in the Galleries, but it will also provide a new connections between the public and our creative community,” Wilson wrote in a statement.
The online galleries introduce an Artists Spotlight for local and regional artists. The first artist in the spotlight is ceramic artist and arts educator is Bruce Duke.
The webstore includes selection from the Co-Op Sales Gallery featuring original artwork, art-designed products and promotional materials and will give shoppers the option of shipping or in-person pickup for most items.
The Grand Galleries Online & Webstore can be found at www.atthegrand.org/shop.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.