Greyhound service a boost for Transit Station

It took awhile, but a little more than a decade ago, in November 2011, Greyhound buses started pulling into the Tracy Transit Station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
By then, the city’s new transit facility had been open more than a year without Greyhound service, but with some community encouragement, including letters to Dave Leach, Greyhound’s CEO in Dallas, Greyhound Lines, Inc., decided to move its Tracy location from an unshaded vacant lot on Grant Line Road to the new transit hub.
The exact date that the first Greyhound bus arrived at the transit center was Nov. 10, 2011, but it was five days later on Nov. 15, when Mayor Pro Tem Mike Maciel, substituting for Mayor Brent Ives, cut the ribbon to make it all official.
Having Greyhound use the Tracy’s Transit Station hasn’t added a great number of passengers to the local bus business, but it did complete the full range of bus services using the new transit center.
Earlier this week, I visited the Tracy Transit Station, where Ed Lovell, the city’s transportation manager, and Jayne Pramod, transit coordinator, explained the levels of bus services that they deal with on a daily basis.
Those services start at the local level with the city’s Tracer fixed-route service using city-owned buses operated by M&M Transit Co.
That basic Tracer service is augmented by Tracer Plus, a pilot project in which Tracer buses pick up passengers at points along a fixed route where passengers had made reservations to be taken to another location along the route.
Lovell reported that all the local Tracer buses are powered by diesel engines, but when they are replaced, the new buses will be emission-free with all-electric or hydrogen engines.
From the strictly local services of Tracer and Tracer Plus, the local bus offerings move to regional service provided by the San Joaquin County Regional Transit District (RTD) which provides service between Tracy and Stockton and also a morning and afternoon Stockton commuter run to and from the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station with a stop in Tracy.
Finally, Greyhound has two buses that stop in Tracy daily, a 12:55 p.m. bus heading south through Modesto, Fresno and Bakersfield to Los Angeles, and a 2 p.m. bus going to San Francisco with stops at Hayward and Oakland that connect to BART service.
“We don’t keep ridership statistics on Greyhound, but we usually get a couple of passengers in each direction a day,” Lovell said.
What surprised me most, was the fact that in addition to passengers, the Greyhound buses are quite busy carrying packages from one destination to another.
“The packages come in all sizes and can include larger, irregularly-shaped ones like car fenders, doors and bumpers,” Ed told me.
He said Greyhound gives priority to handling packages, making sure delivery is without the delays of up to three or four days that other package-carriers have to deal with at busy times.”
“Greyhound is still alive and well in Tracy,” the city’s transportation manager said. “Overall, having Greyhound service here is another option that we can provide the residents of Tracy in getting to were they want to go.”
And who knows, Valley Link light-rail trains may start pulling up to the Tracy Transit Station in a few years.
Schedules information
Information on bus routes and schedules for all levels of service are available at the City of Tracy Transit Station at Sixth and Central. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
And if Tracyites want to know what it’s like taking one of the city-owned Tracer buses operated by M&M Transit, now is a good time to try it. During the month of December, rides for all ages of passengers are free of charge.
