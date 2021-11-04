Visitors to the Tracy Municipal Airport got an up-close look at some of the aircraft and pilots at the Halloween Eve at the Tracy Airport Saturday morning.
Children wearing costumes trick-or-treated at the different informational booths and aircraft at the airport.
Members of the IAC Chapter 38, the Northern California based chapter of International Aerobatic Club performed aerobatic demonstrations in the aerobatic box near the airport as part of the day’s activities.
The Halloween Eve event was to show and promote airports facilities and operations to the community.
