The Tracy Hospital Foundation received a $12,000 donation from the Hearts of Harvest Foundation that will be used for equipment to help treat COVID-19 patients at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Hearts of Harvest representatives presented the donation Wednesday. It will go toward the cost of a handheld cardiac ultrasound and two high-flow oxygen systems.
In a letter that accompanied the donation, the board of directors wrote: “We are thrilled to be able to give back a gift to our community which will help strengthen the hospital’s ability to respond to our current pandemic. HOHF individual supporters have made it possible to have their gifts to HOHF, be put to great work in their own community.”
They also announced plans to restart Hearts of Harvest’s “Caring Hands Bag” program in collaboration with the hospital. The program provides tote bags filled with necessities and comforts to families in financial need or families of sick children who need to be transferred to a specialty hospital. The contents include gas cards, snacks, toiletry kits, homemade blankets and other items.
Hearts of Harvest’s annual fundraising event, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed until next year, Oct. 9, 2021. Those who wish to support the foundation can send donations to 793 S. Tracy Blvd., Ste. 149, Tracy, CA 95376, or donate online. More information can be found at www.heartsofharvest.org.
