High school traditions shaken up by pandemic

Dear Class of 2020:
I understand that the rest of this year is going to be hard for us. It’s hard to even know what is going on with the rest of the year. As a senior at Millennium High, I am with everyone in saying that the rest of the school year looks pretty desolate.
As soon as I was alerted that prom was postponed, I knew I had to write about the effects of the coronavirus on the senior class.
I had the chance to interview four senior students from different schools in Tracy and see what their views were on the activities for their senior year getting canceled or postponed until further notice.
All the seniors I talked to expressed that prom was one of the things they were disappointed about most. Millennium High senior Ximena Garcia mentioned that it was the biggest senior activity she was looking forward to this year.
“I was really looking forward to prom. It’s a fun night with your friends, which is a good way to celebrate your last year at school with your friends.”
Garcia also mentioned her band trip to Universal Studios, which was canceled. The band had been looking forward to the trip since last year, and it was a bummer to hear that it wasn’t going to happen.
Kimball High senior Joey Herath talked about his unfinished tennis season. The tennis team had only played three games, and now it’s done.
Millennium High senior Olivia Armat was eagerly waiting for her first trip to Disneyland during Millennium’s grad night in May, which will probably get canceled.
Jake LaPoint, from Delta Charter, spoke about his experience with FFA. In the second week of June, there is a fair where FFA students can sell their animals, San Joaquin AgFest. If it gets canceled, LaPoint and many other students will have to find private buyers for their animals, and will most likely get less money for them.
During this time at home, many students have found ways to keep themselves entertained inside.
“I try to stay somewhat productive,” Herath said. “I still do the academic work that the teachers gave us. I try to keep up with that so I don’t feel like I’m just wasting time. … It’s to help us be prepared when we come back to school.”
Many students were a little confused about what work they were supposed to be doing for class, but were managing to find some form of academic work to keep their brains stimulated, but some found this to be difficult.
“For me, precalculus was already a hard class and trying to do that online is going to be a struggle,” Garcia said.
She was a little disheartened. Without band or senior events, and with coronavirus-related changes to her work schedule, she had too much time on her hands.
“I have a job at Jack in the Box, but they’ve cut my hours in half … because the lobby has to be closed, so I have not much to do.”
I then asked the seniors what they thought they would think about this in 10 years. I think Armat summed it up nicely:
“While we may be bummed out about missing prom or other senior activities, the government did what they had to do to ensure that the people are alive and safe. These times will be memorable. There will be regrets but the class of 2020 will be a memorable one. A huge historical event occurred during our graduation years. This will be remembered for a long time.”
Senior year is fun; we get to go on fun trips and have our last games, shows and dances. But what everyone is really missing out on is the time they would get to spend with their friends. Most seniors that I talked to were really stressed out before the break was announced because of the typical stressfulness of high school, and this gave us a time to relax. However, as sociable beings, we like to relax with our friends, especially since we will all be splitting up and heading our separate ways in a few months.
These next few weeks or months will be difficult. We have to stick together, not figuratively. This is for our health. Please don’t be mad at the school district, because it is definitely not their fault. I wish everyone a healthy and safe rest of the school year, and remember to wash your hands and stay inside.
