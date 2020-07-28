Members of the Class of 2020 from Kimball, Tracy and West high schools will be honored during online graduation ceremonies that will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The three schools’ traditional graduation ceremonies on May 22 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, and plans for drive-through ceremonies in early August were recently scrapped as countywide case counts and hospitalization climbed.
Tracy Unified School District officials decided to take the ceremonies online to stay within social distancing guidelines.
Virtual commencement ceremonies for all three schools will stream simultaneously. Each will feature student speakers, recognition of special programs, a principal’s address, certification of the Class of 2020, and the virtual presentation of graduates using pictures of the senior class.
Students speakers for Kimball High will be this year’s co-valedictorians, Giovanni Stagnaro and Andre Khalilieh; the senior class president, Kritika Singh; and the student body president, Erin Chloe Ramos.
West High’s student speakers will be the Class of 2020 co-valedictorians, Amrutha Kalle and Hadeel Abdul Rehman, and the student body president, Briana Mendez.
The names of Tracy High’s speakers were not yet available.
Links to the schools’ ceremonies will be posted on their social media sites and websites: tracyhigh.tracy.k12.ca.us, kimballhigh.tracy.k12.ca.us and westhigh.tracy.k12.ca.us.
