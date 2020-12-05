A holiday light show that dazzles audiences with more than 70,000 lights set to music also hopes to bring some cheer to families and children in need.
Tom BetGeorge, owner of Magical Light Shows, will launch his computer-controlled light show at 15 Philips Ct. this Friday evening and will be accepting donations for both the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter and Brighter Christmas during the show.
With this being the light show's sixth year, BetGeorge wanted to make sure the nonprofits got some help.
“It’s really important, not just during Christmas but all year long that we’re really helping our community and helping those may be in need,” BetGeorge said. “People come for the light show but I use the light show as a tool to bring awareness to the McHenry House and also this year to Brighter Christmas. We can also provide an opportunity that some kids in need get some toys, and maybe raise some money and or awareness for Brighter Christmas as well.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow Brighter Christmas to have collections at some of their annual venues including the Angel Tree at West Valley Mall where people could shop for toys for a boy or girl.
“It’s kind of sad. I would hate for kids not to get toys this year because Brighter Christmas doesn’t have the opportunity they used to have like going to the mall and setting up barrels in public locations. That’s just sad,” BetGeorge said.
A Brighter Christmas board member, who lives in the Philips Court neighborhood, approached BetGeorge about teaming up to help the charity collect toys.
He has been accepting monetary donations for the McHenry House since he started.
“Ever since we moved here, it was important for me to make sure that we’re benefiting the community — not only providing the community a light show, but also making sure we’re taking advantage of the publicity to bring awareness to some causes I find important, like the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter,” BetGeorge said.
This year, Brighter Christmas volunteers will be on-hand in the court with barrels to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls from newborn to 13-years-old.
Monetary donations for the McHenry House will also be accepted.
BetGeorge said he has been working on the nearly 40-minute-long show since January, and it will feature the most new content, including holiday music along with rock and pop songs, he has ever put into his light show. He said he lost count a long time ago how many lights he has in the show but said this year’s show will be special.
“What makes this show particularly fascinating isn’t necessarily the number of lights. It’s actually the technology behind them and how they are utilized. I would say without doubt this is the most beautiful and colorful show we have ever had,” BetGeorge said. “There’s moments where I’ve watched it and even though I programmed it myself, I’ll sit there almost in tears because it’s just so beautiful to see all the colors come to life.”
The court will be closed for non-residents during the show and visitors are asked to not block driveways, be respectful of neighbors and keep the noise down to a minimum.
BetGeorge asked that families try to keep six-feet social distancing during the show for everyone’s comfort.
If the crowd gets too big he may reduce the length of the show to get the crowd to disperse sooner and leave more space for social distancing so other visitors can safely watch the show.
