Rabbi Levi Meijers has long considered bringing education about the Holocaust to Tracy through Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center.
Meijers, who founded Chabad of Tracy in 2020, said that growing up in Brooklyn just about everyone he knew had a personal connection to the Holocaust.
“I grew up in a Jewish school and everyone in my class, their grandparents were Holocaust survivors,” he said, noting that all four of his own grandparents experienced the trauma of Nazi atrocities through the 1930s and then as war raged through Europe in the 1940s.
With each passing year the first-hand witnesses who survived the Holocaust are harder to find, and those Meijers has located, who were children when Germany’s state-sanctioned persecution of Jewish people was in effect, are in the 80’s or 90’s now.
“That’s when it really started haunting me, that we live in a world where, it’s almost hard to believe this but there are people that deny the Holocaust and where we’re heading, in a direction of hate and anti-semitism.”
Then Meijers heard of Joseph Alexander, who was 16 when Germany invaded Poland in 1939. Over the next 6 years Alexander would go from the Warsaw Ghetto through 12 different concentration camps, including the death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. While on a forced march from the Dachau camp Alexander was among those that Allied troops freed. By that time he had lost his entire family, both of his parents and all five of his brothers and sisters.
Four years after the end of the war Alexander moved to California and settled in Los Angeles. At the age of 75, well after he retired from his career as a tailor, Alexander started sharing his story with more and more people.
Now at the age of 100 Alexander is still in demand as a featured speaker, with religious organizations and community groups asking him to talk about his experiences. Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center will host Alexander for a 7 p.m. talk on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Kimball High School Theater.
“Since the 1990s he’s had the courage to share his story, as painful as it is,” Meijers said. “This is his passion. This is his mission, a way to get back at the Nazis.”
Meijers added that while Alexander is hesitant to travel at his age, he was sold on the idea of reaching a city of nearly 100,000 residents.
“He was really, really excited when I shared with him that we were partnering with the school district,” Meijers said, adding that he received 100 signups for the event right after he announced it.
“That shows how people feel about the sensitive topic of hate and anti-semitism and the fight of darkness versus light,” he said. “When we fill up our venue on August 23 that will be the strongest message of all, where we stand and what we stand for.”
Meijers added that now is the time to engage with people who lived through an era and events that had a profound effect on world history.
“The numbers are dwindling away and the stories have to be told,” Meijers said. “We have to take a message out of this, a message that people who were educated, so to say, the highest in culture and science and talent, this nation took that energy, that talent, that education, and what do they do with it? They built gas chambers to kill 6 million Jews for being Jewish. That message has to give us goosebumps. It has to get us out of our chairs to make a difference and make sure it never happens again.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
