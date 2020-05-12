Families of Primary Charter School students queued up at the Tracy Learning Center campus on Friday so children could see their teachers in person.
About 25 teachers and school staff members took up positions outside the school for the 11 a.m. parade, which involved plenty of music, balloons, honking horns and homemade signs.
Many local school teachers have formed caravans and driven through their students’ neighborhoods to wave hello over the past two months. Because Tracy Learning Center draws from all around the city, that wasn’t practical for Primary, so the students went to their teachers instead. Learning director Jill Estes estimated that between 150 and 200 cars participated in the parade.
Primary’s school year ends June 26. Until then, the school’s 330 students will continue distance learning using many of the same online learning programs they normally use in class.
“We’re lucky our students were already familiar with independent, technology driven learning,” Estes wrote in an email. “We are seeing great participation and involvement.”
She said teachers post assignments and host weekly Zoom meetings with their classes, and some have made teaching videos as a supplement.
