The eighth grade class at Bella Vista Christian Academy was celebrated in what Principal David Schnurstein described as “true drive-in theater style” on May 21. Families tuned in on their car radios and listened as each of the 13 students was recognized in turn.
Five students will go on to Kimball High School and five more to Millennium High School. The remaining three will attend Tracy, Mountain House and St. Mary’s high schools.
