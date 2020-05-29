Shika Acolatse

  • Falcon of the Year in Speech and Debate

Josiah Noel Adrineda

  • National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; National College Resources Foundation/Black College Expo Scholarship ($500); Tracy Breakfast Lions Dennis Noble Memorial Scholarship ($1,000); Tracy Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($600 plus $200 from California-Hawaii Elks Association District Level); Tracy Latin Athletic Club Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Elyas Alamshahi

Adriel Ryan Alvis

McKenzie Ardenyi

Gianna Arganbright Jackson

  • Olivia Joy Armat
  • Tracy Breakfast Lions Community Service Block Letter; CHO (Community Service Hour Overachiever) Award; Kestrel Top Nest Point Earner Award; Intern of the Year

Brian Arroyo

Sebastian Arroyo

Allyson Baker

  • Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Edward Jordan Balingit

Steven Basurto

Mikayla Bizer

Josias Bonilla

  • Falcon of the Year in Physical Education

Ian Braten

Alicia Bravo Rios

Jovanni Breda Green

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Alondra Camarena

  • College Board Opportunity Scholarship ($2,000); MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; California Scholarship Federation Seymour Memorial Award ($2,000); Tracy Chamber Hispanic Business Group Scholarship ($500); Tracy Latin Athletic Club Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Jiliana Campos

Francesca Castillo

Oscar Castro

Aileen Ceja

  • Falcon of the Year in Fine Arts

Diego Cervantes Cano

Julio Cervantes Lira

Christyn Chang

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)

Alondra Chavez

Natalia Chavez

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)

Nicholas Clark

Audawn Coleman

Jolina Coleman

Amber Cook

  • A. Dale Lacky Scholarship ($500); Tracy Educators Association Scholarship ($1,000); Athlete of the Year

Jose Cortez

Natasha Davis

Isaac DeWitt

Harpreet Dhadiala

  • Athlete of the Year

Jose Diaz

Sandra Dominguez

Aiden Dowell

Nicole Engen

Jorge Espinoza

Jessica Field

  • Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Kathleen Field

  • TLC Communications Scholarship ($500); Tracy Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($400); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Flor Garcia

  • Alianza Latina Valle Central Scholarship ($500)

Gabrielle Renee Garcia

Ximena Garcia Ramirez

Emma Geiss

Erick Godinez

  • Guadalupe Gomez Sanchez

Taylor Gonser

  • Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750); Falcon Pride Award

Evelyn Gonzalez

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Tyler Gore

Sanai Graden

  • Achieve Award: Mathematics

Rafael Guerrero

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Daniel Harrison

Daniel Hernandez

Trent Hunt

Nia Jackson

Milan Jaspal

Edris Jawanshir

Kaiden Joseph

  • Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750); Advance Award: Science

Sarah Keogh

Trevor Knowlden

Maliayah Lewis

Jennifer Loeber

  • Tracy Historical Museum/West Side Pioneer Association Judith Ann Lee Memorial Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)

Celina Lopez

Eric Lopez

Joshua Marlin

Falcon Four Award

Jasmine Martinez Nunez

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; South Side Community Organization of Tracy Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)

Leslie Martinez Valdovinos

Nathen McGhee

Logan McKee

Andrea Mendoza Sandoval

Juan Mercado

Sierra Mills

Evangelina Moore

Xitlalic Mora

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Cristian Moyotl

Remey Muchiri

Mustafa Nafey

Spencer Norvell

  • A. Dale Lacky Scholarship ($500)

Angel Ochoa

Julian Pardo

Betty Pelayo

Pedro Pena Munoz

Lucia Plascencia

Christopher Pombo

Pallavi Prasad

Maya Quinones

Emma Ramirez

Matthew Ramirez

Gerardo Ramirez Miramontes

Juan Carlos Ramirez Quinones

Giovanni Rangel Andrino

Anthony Rhead

Sydney Riddle

Marcus Robinson

Zaynab Roshan

Vanessa Ruiz

Said Mohamad Mobin Sajadi

Emma Sales

  • Gene Birk Brighter Christmas Scholarship; Paul Silver Enrichment Award

Samantha Salinas

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Ayden Schecter

Tamim Shekaib

Harleen Sian

Christian Silva

Araceli Solis Martin

Yadira Soto Munoz

  • MHS College Bound Club Scholarship

Aliza Tapia

Janelle Tate

Kaiyvonne Thomas

  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Tracy Alumnae Chapter Scholarship ($300)

Jaden Thompson

Tyler Tran

Andres Ybarra

Elijah Ybarra

Manuel Zambrano

Karina Zepeda

Alejandro Zuniga

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.