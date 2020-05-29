Shika Acolatse
- Falcon of the Year in Speech and Debate
Josiah Noel Adrineda
- National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; National College Resources Foundation/Black College Expo Scholarship ($500); Tracy Breakfast Lions Dennis Noble Memorial Scholarship ($1,000); Tracy Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($600 plus $200 from California-Hawaii Elks Association District Level); Tracy Latin Athletic Club Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Elyas Alamshahi
Adriel Ryan Alvis
McKenzie Ardenyi
Gianna Arganbright Jackson
- Olivia Joy Armat
- Tracy Breakfast Lions Community Service Block Letter; CHO (Community Service Hour Overachiever) Award; Kestrel Top Nest Point Earner Award; Intern of the Year
Brian Arroyo
Sebastian Arroyo
Allyson Baker
- Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Edward Jordan Balingit
Steven Basurto
Mikayla Bizer
Josias Bonilla
- Falcon of the Year in Physical Education
Ian Braten
Alicia Bravo Rios
Jovanni Breda Green
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Alondra Camarena
- College Board Opportunity Scholarship ($2,000); MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; California Scholarship Federation Seymour Memorial Award ($2,000); Tracy Chamber Hispanic Business Group Scholarship ($500); Tracy Latin Athletic Club Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Jiliana Campos
Francesca Castillo
Oscar Castro
Aileen Ceja
- Falcon of the Year in Fine Arts
Diego Cervantes Cano
Julio Cervantes Lira
Christyn Chang
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)
Alondra Chavez
Natalia Chavez
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)
Nicholas Clark
Audawn Coleman
Jolina Coleman
Amber Cook
- A. Dale Lacky Scholarship ($500); Tracy Educators Association Scholarship ($1,000); Athlete of the Year
Jose Cortez
Natasha Davis
Isaac DeWitt
Harpreet Dhadiala
- Athlete of the Year
Jose Diaz
Sandra Dominguez
Aiden Dowell
Nicole Engen
Jorge Espinoza
Jessica Field
- Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Kathleen Field
- TLC Communications Scholarship ($500); Tracy Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($400); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Flor Garcia
- Alianza Latina Valle Central Scholarship ($500)
Gabrielle Renee Garcia
Ximena Garcia Ramirez
Emma Geiss
Erick Godinez
- Guadalupe Gomez Sanchez
Taylor Gonser
- Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750); Falcon Pride Award
Evelyn Gonzalez
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Tyler Gore
Sanai Graden
- Achieve Award: Mathematics
Rafael Guerrero
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Daniel Harrison
Daniel Hernandez
Trent Hunt
Nia Jackson
Milan Jaspal
Edris Jawanshir
Kaiden Joseph
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award; Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750); Advance Award: Science
Sarah Keogh
Trevor Knowlden
Maliayah Lewis
Jennifer Loeber
- Tracy Historical Museum/West Side Pioneer Association Judith Ann Lee Memorial Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($750)
Celina Lopez
Eric Lopez
Joshua Marlin
Falcon Four Award
Jasmine Martinez Nunez
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship; South Side Community Organization of Tracy Scholarship ($500); Tracy Rotary Club Scholarship ($500)
Leslie Martinez Valdovinos
Nathen McGhee
Logan McKee
Andrea Mendoza Sandoval
Juan Mercado
Sierra Mills
Evangelina Moore
Xitlalic Mora
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Cristian Moyotl
Remey Muchiri
Mustafa Nafey
Spencer Norvell
- A. Dale Lacky Scholarship ($500)
Angel Ochoa
Julian Pardo
Betty Pelayo
Pedro Pena Munoz
Lucia Plascencia
Christopher Pombo
Pallavi Prasad
Maya Quinones
Emma Ramirez
Matthew Ramirez
Gerardo Ramirez Miramontes
Juan Carlos Ramirez Quinones
Giovanni Rangel Andrino
Anthony Rhead
Sydney Riddle
Marcus Robinson
Zaynab Roshan
Vanessa Ruiz
Said Mohamad Mobin Sajadi
Emma Sales
- Gene Birk Brighter Christmas Scholarship; Paul Silver Enrichment Award
Samantha Salinas
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Ayden Schecter
Tamim Shekaib
Harleen Sian
Christian Silva
Araceli Solis Martin
Yadira Soto Munoz
- MHS College Bound Club Scholarship
Aliza Tapia
Janelle Tate
Kaiyvonne Thomas
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Tracy Alumnae Chapter Scholarship ($300)
Jaden Thompson
Tyler Tran
Andres Ybarra
Elijah Ybarra
Manuel Zambrano
Karina Zepeda
Alejandro Zuniga
