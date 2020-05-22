Back to school

Nearly 1,600 students started the 2019-20 school year at Mountain House High.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Julia Calamba Abellanosa

Julienne Judd Abing

  • Social Studies Academic Award

Melea Jules Runez Agleham

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; High Honors

Zaki Syed Ahmed

  • Early College Medal; High Honors

Mariah Destinee Noelani Alimboyoguen

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Ahmed Sameh Alramahi

  • Honors

Yusef Sameh Alramahi

  • 205 Sports Scholarship; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Leonardo Jacobo Amezquita Alaniz

Caleb John Anderson

Brandon Nicholas Ang

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Rami Ghassan Annan

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Jesus Alonso Arellano

Isabelle Melina Arling

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Jannat Ashfaq

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Early College Medal; High Honors

Asha Sanai Ashley

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Angelina Aslami

Zara Atamy

Matthew Jacob Ayson

Jayden Micah Bagala-Soungpanya

  • Honors

Arshvir Singh Bains

Sai Poornasree Balamurugan

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Madison Paige Banks

  • Business Pathway Award; Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Ashley Nicole Millena Bautista

  • Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Arleth Nirvana Benitez

Nidhi Sharanya Bhaskarabhotla

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Isabelle Paris Birks

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Honors

Nicole Bittar

Joshua Verghese Boben

  • Seal of Biliteracy

Joshua Lynn Bowers

Dylan Joseph Braga

Sydney Nicole Braga

  • Honors

Melany Brambila

Armanjot Singh Brar

Martina Good Brew

Avery Isaiah Brooks

Alexander Eric Brown

Sewan Christen Brown

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award

Gildo Andrew Jorque Buena

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Ysabel May Buenaventura

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Timothy Huy Khang Bui

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Zainab Majeed Butt

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); High Honors

Ashrita Byri

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Journey Kekoa Pamintuan Cahayag

Christian Wrigley Caito

Lauryn Caliouette

Iris Aurora Campos Garcia

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Culinary Arts Academic Award; Community Service (300 hours); Mustang Spirit Award

Timothy John Cantu II

Jonathan Atticus Carlson

Grace Yan-Ting Chan

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Wenying Chen

  • Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Nikki Cheun

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Irene Chi Cerdas

  • Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Timothy Seoung Hoon Chon

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Sohan Caleb Christian

  • Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Crystal Rithiny Chum

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (300 hours); WAC Scholar Athlete; Early College Medal; High Honors

Matthew Cobbs

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Diana Coronado

  • Business Pathway Award

Gabriella Rose Antonio Corpuz

  • Honors

Gunnar Joseph Croslow

Julia Isabel Dalida

Michael Joshua Davila

Elliana Isabelle Davis

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Noah Alan Davis

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Kaylee Jordyn De Guzman

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Marcello Dante De Guzman Antonio

Jacob Daniel De Leon

Ariana Dianne delaCruz

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete

Sara Caroline DeLaCruz

Jimmy Michael Demello

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Balreet Kaur Deol

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Kyle Dias

Rahul Rajesh Dighe

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Brianna Timoteo Do

  • Community Service (300 hours); Early College Medal; American Red Cross High School Scholarship

Matthew Seth Dunn

Ishita Dutta

  • Computer Science Academic Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Quinton Alan Einsig

Riva El Samra

Noorhan ElSherif

Jessica Ann Emerson

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Sierra Haila Emery

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Aiden Chase Engstrom

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Zoe Elianna Valiente Enriquez

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Business Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Honors

Keanu Rey Estrella-Trujillo

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete

Charlee Loretta Evans

  • Honors

Ali Hesham Fayed

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Lauren Margaret Fenex

  • Honors

Abigail Leann Figueroa

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Joseph Alexandro Figueroa

Maya Esperanza Fisher

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Azariah Josiah Fletcher

Miriam Cristina Flores

  • World Language Academic Award; Seal of Biliteracy

Ashley Kayla Foronda

  • Honors

Cailyn Jo Frazier

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Tara Casino Freeborn

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Visual Arts Academic Award; Honors

Jaylen Jaycob Torrejos Fulgado

Isabella Diane Garcia

  • Business Pathway Award

Cassandra Garcia Morfin

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

DeLane Anthony Garner

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Honors

Alisha Maria Cruz Gifford

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Mahtaab Singh Gill

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Emily Faith Gittere

Prakrit Prabhat Goel

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Business Pathway Award; High Honors

David Eduardo Gomez

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Kendra Monchel Gooden

Nicholas Anthony Gordon

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Video Production Academic Award

Leo Deylon Greenawalt

Sukhjanvir Grewal

  • Honors

Sahaj Singh Gulati

  • Honors

Thomas Alan Gustafson

William Andres Gutierrez

Anjuli Eva-Marie Hamilton

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Alina Haque

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Roman Alexander Harada

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Honors

Omari Shane Hardy

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Ryan James Harris

Aaron James LaRosa Heller

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Nathan Alexis Herrera

Malachi Jordan Hines

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Kylah Jeelyn Samson Hipolito

Noor Youssef Ibrahim

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award

Ifesinachi Salome Ikechiuku

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Honors

Owais Iqbal

Haley Monique Irwin

Charlize Micaela Jackson

Jasmine Marie Jennings

Haris Jilani

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Ramona Marie Jimenez

  • Female Scholar Athlete; WAC Scholar Athlete; Honors

Sofia Estrellita Jimenez

  • Seal of Biliteracy

Parinita Jithendra

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Bio Med Academic Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Lauren Addison Johnson

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Nyila Michelle Johnson

  • Photography Academic Award; Community Service (200 hours); WAC Scholar Athlete; American Citizenship Award; Honors

Angela Elizabeth Joji

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Horacio Jelani Jones

Austin Thomas Jordan

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Jovanna Juarez Medina

Rohan S Judge

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Shreyan Rao Juvvadi

  • Honors

Alie Khalil Kabba

Alim Jhalil Kabba

Anurag Kache

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Jayanth Bhargav Kairamkonda

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Early College Medal; Seal of Biliteracy; High Honors

Sveytha Kamaraj

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Community Service (300 hours); Honors

Nandini Sri Karyampudi

  • Business Pathway Award; Early College Medal; Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Anmol Preet Kaur

Sunpreet Kaur

Tavleen Kaur

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Desiree Lynne Keifer

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Jaxon Cole Kelly

Aleeza Khan

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Amna Ali Khan

  • Honors

Mustafa Ali Khan

Palwasha Khan

  • Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Engineering Academic Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Pranav Kharche

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Science Academic Award; Early College Medal; National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; High Honors

Ethan Daniel Joseph Khoe

  • Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Yeh-Ahn Samuel Kim

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; High Honors

Adrian Lyric Kiswani

Richard Jordan Klitzing

Tyler Thomas Knapp

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Tori Evonne Knighten

Masaki Kobayashi

  • Math Academic Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Dhruva Kolikineni

  • High Honors

Sai Sri Nihitha Kota

Camille Josephina Kulak

Rewanshi Kumar

  • Early College Medal; Honors

Valerie Catherine Kurylo

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Ivan Joseph Kwok

  • Business Pathway Award; Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Daniel Aaron Ky

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Performing Arts (Music) Academic Award; Community Service (200 hours); Seal of Biliteracy; High Honors

Caylia Jenae Labada Love

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Tejaswi Lakshmipathy

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Raven Skyler Lapena Yraola

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Katelyn Lillian Larson

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete

Setara Latifi

Ralph Michael Clemente Leavitt

Kacey Sol Ji Lee

  • Community Service (200 hours); WAC Scholar Athlete; 205 Sports Scholarship; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Karis Sun Mi Lee

Anthony Lemus

Jabari Nagid Leonil

Jaiden Gary Leus

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Ki’Anna Ebony Marie Lincoln

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Jacob Thomas-Luis Lopez

Danielle Akilah Louison

Bernice Angelene Mopas Lozada

  • Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Early College Medal; National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; High Honors; President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Addison Macsata

Jocelynn Avory Magana Hagopian

Isaac Amistad Magpoc

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Kelsey Renee Maldonado

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Teresa Jasmyn Maldonado

Taige Singh Malhi

Alexis Danielle Manaois

Christian Messiah Manglona

Ashley Nadine Manion

Caterina Jie Mann

  • Honors; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Lucas Arthur Martin

Gabriela Martinez

  • Honors

Katrina Madison Martinez

Koplan Martinez

  • Business Pathway Award

Nastasia Gabrielle Martinez

Rocio Martinez

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Ewin Sam Mathew

  • Business Pathway Award; Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Laylah Elayne Matteson

Elham Mausumi

  • English Academic Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Brianna Ryan McGee

Marissa Kelly McGuire

  • Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Elijah Miguel McLaurin

Julio Alfonso Medina

Tavio Tarell Meeks

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Gian Paolo Mendoza

  • Business Pathway Award; Engineering PLTW Pathway Award; Business Academic Award; Early College Medal; High Honors

Angelo San Pedro Mercado

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Adya Mishra

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

John Malaak Lamie Missal

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award

Lemya Ramsey Mohamed

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Naweed Murtaza Mohammady

Ruksaar Ali Mohammed

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Leadership Academic Award; Community Service (200 hours); Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Safiya Ali Mohammed

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Sana Mohammed

  • Community Service (200 hours); Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Ellexis Jenavieve Rubio Monsanto

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; High Honors

Lyric Kristain Moore

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Natalia Nicole Moore Raygoza

  • Physical Education Academic Award

Daniel Antonio Morfin

Ronald William Morris

  • Engineering PLTW Pathway Award

Inderpreet Kaur Mushiana

  • Community Service (200 hours); Honors

Chinmayi Mutyala

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Teller Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation; High Honors

Hekmatullah Najm

Jeyrell Tieler Narcelles

Jakki Anne Natividad

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Joseph Ryan Mayupao Natividad

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Corina Louise Navarro

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Jai Nayyar

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Male Scholar Athlete; WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Desirae Angel Ned

Trey Marcus Elshang Nelson

Joshua James King Ng

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Leslie Hue Nguyen

  • Community Service (200 hours)

Nicole Nguyen

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Venessa Nguyen

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Nathaniel Isaiah Nicolas

  • Honors

Jenna Marie Nielson

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Querida Nwabundo Obirai

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Christopher Chidubem Okpala

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Maya Olivia Pacheco

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Eleana Dominique Paneda

  • Honors

Amara Omani Parker

Alfonso Miguel Duran Perez

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Maeven Angela Aguilar Pineda

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Michelle Leah Poland

Adrianna Ponce-Torres

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Dheeraj Ponnaboina

  • Business Pathway Award; Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Early College Medal; Honors

Sarika V Pramod

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Early College Medal; Seal of Biliteracy; Honors

Emily Noelle Pressman

Casey James Puentes

  • Business Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete

Ralph Matthew Quiambao

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Quentin Idrese Rahimi

Divya Raj

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; High Honors

Mohammad Musa Rajab Khan

Krishna Rajupalepu

Rosshan Sachhin Ramesh

  • American Red Cross High School Scholarship; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Kayleen Leilani Ramos

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award

Miles Gabriel Corpuz Ramos

Alma Yunuen Ramos De La Torre

  • Honors

Lylie Raza

Haylee Kianna Reaties

Paul Anthony Regalado

Samantha Lynn Rexelle

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Victoria Celina Reynoso

Marlon Rios

Lara Taylor Rivard

Christopher Frank Rivera

Nicholas Andrew Robertson

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Desiree Alyssa Helen Robinson

Ethan Thomas Rudock

Omeid AJ Sahibzada

Safaa Saidi

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Misa Alphonsa Sajan

  • Dance Academic Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Olivia Josephine Sanchez

  • Business Pathway Award; Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Cesar Sanchez Vega

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Engineering PLTW Pathway Award

Harjap Kaur Sandhu

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Seal of Biliteracy; High Honors

Sukmin Kaur Sandhu

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Early College Medal; Honors

Leiana Maelin Adiong Santos

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Digital Art Academic Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Tasneem Sarari

Riya Feria Sarmiento

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Saima Yasmine Sarwari

Dylan Matthew Scott

Aditi Aravind Sen

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Kishore Senthilkumar

Kalyna Jolie Samonn Seth

  • Culinary Arts Pathway Award; Honors

Stevie Denea Sevier-Vincenzi

Sarim Shahab

Laura Kristin Shaib

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Mohammed Shazin Shanavas

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award

Vignarth Shantha Kumar

Rishab Sharma

Aashril Shazar

Gabriella Nugal Siaton

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; High Honors

Jenna Lynn Sinclair

  • EPIC Academic Award

Nishant Singal

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Aalambir Singh

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Ishwardeep Singh

Rajinder Singh

Jacob Joshua Sinsay

Karlie Michelle Smith

Sofia Kaitlin So

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Community Service (300 hours); Early College Medal; High Honors

Manreet Kaur Sohi

  • Seal of Biliteracy; High Honors

Atharva Prakash Sompura

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Honors

Julian Rafael Reyes StaCruz

  • Computer Science PLTW/Network Engineering Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Ryan William Strout-Hearick

  • Resource Program Academic Award; WAC Scholar Athlete; Honors

Alexis Maria Svoboda

  • Business Pathway Award; Culinary Arts Pathway Award

Brigit Renee Sweeden

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Fatimah Samir Sweilem

Carissa Taylor-Ann Teruya

Sebastian Nicholas Tijero

Yen-Chung Ting

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Elligene Legaspi Tolentino

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award

Ellison Legaspi Tolentino

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Tyson Tu Tran

Isabella Eve Trelles

Ramon Enrique Trujillo

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Sujit Tunuguntla

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (300 hours); High Honors

Maylani Rose Ulep

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Kaila Ashlyn Uyehara

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Honors; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Paul Samuel Vanderveen

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Sharon Ann Rejumon Varghese

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Early College Medal; High Honors

Fatima Paola Verduzco Rumbo

Immanuel Jason Victor

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Early College Medal; High Honors

Abigail Villegas Fernandez

Alexis Victoria Aquino Villena

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Honors

Tatjana Lieserl Von Rupnik

Julia Rae Wagstaff

Cannon John Waters

Lauren Christine Wescott

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Performing Arts (Drama) Academic Award

Jayvon Michael Wheeler

  • President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Connor Jackson White

Elias Emiliano Williams

Hailey Alayna Woods

Sneha Yalavarti

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Hannah Ye

  • WAC Scholar Athlete; Seal of Biliteracy; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Caren Essam Assaad Youssef

  • Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; Honors

Heather Chance Yun

  • Arts, Media, & Entertainment Pathway Award; Golden State Seal Merit Diploma; High Honors

Maahum Zaheer

  • Biomedical Sciences PLTW Pathway Award; Community Service (200 hours); Seal of Biliteracy; High Honors

Haseeb Muhammad Zain

  • High Honors; President’s Award for Educational Achievement

Zixin Zeng

Jalen Edward Zeno

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.