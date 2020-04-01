Brody Earle, 10, and his family decorated part of Perry Court with inspirational messages this week to bring a smile to their neighbors’ faces.
How are you keeping your spirits up during local and statewide COIVD-19 stay-at-home orders? We'd love to hear from you. Send us a message at tpourtown@tracypress.com. Photos and videos are welcome.
