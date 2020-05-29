J.C. Penney's long history, uncertain future in Tracy

There’s a lot of conjecture around town about the future of the J.C. Penney store in the West Valley Mall.
Penney’s — I know that’s not the official company name, but nearly everyone else, including me, still calls it Penney’s — has announced that it plans to close 250 of its 846 stores, starting with the first 200 by the first of the year and shuttering another 50 during the remainder of next year.
It’s part of Penney’s restructuring program after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while it reorganizes. No lists of stores encompassing all 250 of those to be permanently closed nationwide has been released, but the local store has been on a lot of local people’s worry list for quite a while.
One of the developments that have added to the worries was the opening of a much larger J.C. Penney store in Manteca’s Promenade Shops at Orchard Valley (what kind of a mall name is that?) a few years ago. It has about three or four times the floor space as the Tracy Penney’s store, which was opened in 1996, a year after Tracy’s West Valley Mall went into business.
When it comes to shorts, T-shirts and socks, Penney’s has always been a first choice for many Tracyites, including your faithful correspondent, as a place to shop, even though Macy’s has a wider selection of men’s merchandise. Whether that kind of shopping is enough to keep the local Penney’s in business is something else. But on occasion while in the store, I’ve picked up some khaki pants (trousers, that is) and polo shirts along the way.
One of the possibilities about the future of the local J.C. Penney store is that its location in the mall is one of the best — just next door to Target, the most active major retailer in the mall. Recent news reports point to a new program being considered by Amazon to take over vacant retail stores and open locations for retail sales and delivery of items sold online. That sounds like a plausible development to me, especially with Amazon’s large regional footprint — 12 distribution locations in the Tracy area alone when you include leased space— and more throughout San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
J.C. Penney came to Tracy in 1926, just as the Fabian-Grunauer Co., Tracy’s first department store in 1878 at Sixth and Central, was closing. The 1920s was a time when chain stores began taking over from local stores in many smaller markets throughout the nation. Montgomery Ward & Co. — go ahead, call it Ward’s — followed Penney’s to Tracy two years later, in 1928, on West 11th Street. The building now houses The Upper Room restaurant and several other businesses
Penney’s first landed in the Kelly Bros. building at the southwest corner of 10th and Central. The Mart department store took over that location after Penney’s moved west a block to 10th and B streets in 1954.
Talking about vacant storefronts, the more recent Penney’s downtown location (1954-96) at 10th and B streets is now vacant again. The two-story building on the corner seems to be crying for a good tenant, or, more likely, several tenants, since few retail businesses require that much space.
Meanwhile, back at the north end of the mall, it’s encouraging to see that Macy’s — it uses an apostrophe-S in its name — is still holding forth after succeeding the original 1995 tenant, Fresno-based Gottschalks, in 2010. The city of Tracy and the owner of the mall at that time, General Growth Properties, plunked in some hard cash to help Macy’s remodel the interior space: $2.75 million from the city and $4.2 million from the mall owner.
At the time of the grand opening of Macy’s a decade ago, the company’s chief stores officer, Ron Klein, explained what he liked in Tracy as a store location. He said:
“We are especially excited, given that this will be Macy’s first presence in Tracy, which is uniquely situated at the confluence of the San Francisco, San Jose, Modesto and Stockton metropolitan areas. We will tailor the Macy’s offering in Tracy to meet the preferences of customers who live and work there, and we expect to be active members of the community.”
I don’t think Klein or any other retail leaders of that era had any real idea how challenging operating a brick-and-mortar department store would become in just a decade’s time. Let’s hope both Macy’s and, yes, Penney’s, too, are still with us in another 10 years. If they are, we’ll know just how successful they were meeting that challenge — and how well Tracy did staying alive as a retail center.
(0) comments
