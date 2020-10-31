COVID-19 restrictions made Halloween festivities a little tricky this year. But that didn't stop the Monticello Jefferson Parent Faculty Association from making sure its students had an opportunity to celebrate creatively together.
MJPFA announced its scarecrow decorating contest for the K-8 students of Monticello and Jefferson schools late September to get kids in the Halloween spirit. Students were invited to create their own scarecrows to display on the lawns of their schools the weekend before Halloween to be judged for prizes by teachers. The contest also had a "People's Choice" category, where students submitted photos of their scarecrows for the public to vote on at the MJPFA Facebook page.
Prizes were donated by members of the PFA and local Tracy businesses, including Baristas, Aldo's Italian Ice and Gelato, Hella Pie Pizza, Sweet Arts Bakery, T4 and The Photographic Art Studio.
"We wanted to do as many prizes as we could hand out right now. Like, as many as we can afford, let's do that," said Morgan Gama, vice president of MJPFA. "Just to give the kids some kind of excitement and incentive, and to feel like they were a part of the school."
A total of 56 scarecrow entries were submitted by students from both schools. Teachers picked their top three submissions from each grade and People's Choice entries were voted on up until Oct. 29. MJPFA will announce winners on their Facebook and Instagram pages later this week.
