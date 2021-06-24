Hundreds of students stepped into the auction ring with their livestock projects to end months of work and close the San Joaquin AgFest Junior Show & Auction Saturday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
The 9-day show and auction featured students in the show ring with beef, swine, goat, lamb, rabbit and poultry projects to test their showmanship skills.
The auction sold 632 animals for a record amount of $1,734,631.
Saturday’s auction had hundreds of animals, 367 pigs just for the swine auction, enter the ring one last time for in-person and online bidding.
AgFest returned to an in-person show at the fairgrounds this year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a virtual show and auction in 2020.
Among the top winners in the auction were:
Swine
• Madison Kelley, Tracy High FFA – Supreme Champion Market Hog
• Hunter Dumlao – New Jerusalem 4H – 4H Duroc Champion
• Mariah Bogetti – Tracy High FFA – FFA Hampshire Champion
• Landri Bogetti – New Jerusalem 4H – 4H Champion All Other Breeds
Beef
• Blake Baier, Tracy FFA – Reserve FFA Champion
Lambs
• Maya Rocha, New Jerusalem 4H – Supreme Champion Market Lamb
Goats
• Seraphina Souza, Tracy High FFA – FFA Reserve Champion
• Lola Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4H – 4H Lightweight Champion
• Hezekiah Sanchez, Delta Charter FFA – Reserve FFA Lightweight Champion
Rabbits
• Presley Chavarria, West High FFA – Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Pen
Poultry
• Gloria Martinez-Mota, West High FFA – Reserve Champion pair of Meat Birds
• Juliet David, Jefferson 4H – Supreme Champion Market Turkey
Other winners reported by school advisors were:
Swine
• Amandataylor Morelos, Jefferson 4H – 1st place market, 2nd place breeding gilt, 1st place intermediate showmanship, 1st place advanced showmanship
• Roman Alejandre, Jefferson 4H -2nd place market swine
• Alejandro Melendez, Jefferson 4H – 2nd place market swine
• Trista Thoming, Delta Charter FFA – 4th place market hog, 6th place FFA advanced showmanship
• Delaney Wipfli, Jefferson 4H – 5th place market swine
• Kali Reynolds, Jefferson 4H – 6th place market swine
• Jeorge Shranko, Jefferson 4H – 7th place market swine
• Lux Caudle, Jefferson 4H – 8th place market swine
Goats
• Rylee Towle, West High FFA – Champion buck
• Emilee Barnes, West High FFA – Reserve Champion Buck
• Kaiden Holdcroft, Delta Charter FFA – 1st place FFA True Novice Showmanship, 6th place FFA Advanced Showmanship
• Hezekiah Sanchez, Delta Charter FFA - FFA reserve champion lightweight market goat, 2nd place FFA
Beef
• Kathleen Morelos, Tracy High FFA – 1st place place FFA market steer, 4th place overall market steer, 5th place FFA advanced showmanship
• Brock Montgomery, Jefferson 4H – 2nd place market steer
• Taylor Montgomery, Jefferson 4H – 2nd place market steer
• Jeorge Shranko , Jefferson 4h – 2nd place breeding heifer
Lambs
• Valerie Roso, Delta Charter FFA - 2nd place Registered Southdown, 4th place ewe lamb, 5th place ewe lamb, 2nd place pair of lambs, 3rd place market lambs, 4th place overall FFA advanced showmanship
Breeding Poultry
• Remus Kubik, West High – Champion and Reserve Champion large Fowl
• Catherine Petersen, Reserve Champion Bantam and advanced Showmanship winner
Market Poultry
• Gloria Martinez-Mota, West High FFA – Advanced Showmanship winner
• Josiah Killian, Delta Charter FFA – 3rd place market chicken
