Hundreds of brand-new toys were collected in front of Walmart in Tracy on Wednesday through a Toys for Tots toy drive hosted by local radio station KAT Country 103, with the United States Marine Corps. Reserve and Chicken Ranch Casino. This is an annual tradition for the radio station, which tours different Walmarts in San Joaquin County throughout the holiday season to collect toys for children of all ages in need.
“Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season,” said a press release sent out on Nov. 26. “The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by our Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.”
Joining in the day’s festivities were the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s mounted patrol officers and horses as well as Santa Claus, who said he has been participating in the Toy drive for the past five years to offer free photos to children who cannot afford professional Santa photos.
Brighter Christmas Tracy, which has been spreading Christmas cheer to families in Tracy for over 40 years, will gift the collected toys and food essentials to families who signed up during its annual distribution event on Dec. 21. In 2020 over 600 families were helped through the organization.
Donations for toys, food and monetary donations are still being collected. Visit https://brighterchristmas.org/ to learn how to donate.
