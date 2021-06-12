Kimball High alumnus Bonifacio “Bo” Quiambao, Class of 2016, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., on May 22.
While at West Point Quiambao was the captain of the academy’s fencing team and scored the most wins against the rival Naval Academy’s fencing team. He received a bachelor of science degree in computer science at West Point. Two days after graduating Quiambao married fellow cadet Christine Panlasigui of Los Angeles at the Most Holy Trinity Church in West Point.
Quiambao will spend 6 months in Virginia before he is deployed to his next assignment in South Korea.
While at Kimball High Quiambao was a captain of the Jaguars 2015-16 football team, and he also competed on the Kimball track and field team.
