A group of Kimball High School students looking toward careers in health sciences scored in the top ranks of competition for a state leadership conference that had been planned for last week.
Members of the Kimball HOSA Club scored in the top 25% of students across the state in 15 categories in a first-round test in preparation for the California State Leadership Conference in Long Beach, which was canceled because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They took the test in the second week of March, before schools were closed and everyone was ordered to stay at home.
Club advisers Dean Medek and Griffin Alexander knew it was likely the conference would be canceled, but at the urging of the Cal-HOSA leadership, they encouraged the students to keep studying.
Testing covered topics including forensic science, creative problem solving, nutrition, healthy lifestyle, medical math, human growth and development, medical terminology, and cultural diversities.
Cal-HOSA did not release individual scores. Kimball students participating in the testing were Natan Aklilu, Soam Desai, Chianti Gaeta, Ekrayyem Kanjw, Anne Mariano, Maame Esi Obbo, Eemon Qayumi, Arpan Randhawa, Gurneet Randhawa, Brenda Roque, Andrea Salazar, Husam Solachuddin and Jasneel Virk.
Kimball High has had an active HOSA Club since 2010. The club is the local chapter of HOS-Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, an international career and technical student organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.