Seniors waved goodbye to Kimball High School faculty and staff members and then watched a slideshow about their senior year during a celebration on campus Wednesday evening.
Nearly 200 cars participated in a parade flanked by cheering school employees before parking for the slideshow.
The parade was one of several organized by area high schools to salute the senior class of 2020 during the final weeks of the school year, which ends today.
