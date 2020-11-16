Kimball High junior Autumn Harris earned first place in a statewide contest for a 60-second video discussing systemic racism in the U.S., as part of the Directing Change Program and Film contest.
Harris was announced as the statewide September winner for her video, “Put Yourself in Black Women Shoes” in Directing Change's new Hope and Justice category. Kimball High sophomore Madison Hyler-Smith also placed third for her painting, “Hands of Justice."
As part of Each Mind Matters, California’s Mental Health Movement, The Directing Change Program and Film Contest engages students and young people throughout California to learn about the topics of suicide prevention and mental health by creating short films that are used to support awareness, education and advocacy efforts on these topics.
They recently added the Hope and Justice category as an opportunity for youth living through history to express their feelings and to inspire others through art.
Filmmakers create a 60-second video as either a public service announcement or as a short feature.
Statewide and regional winners are selected monthly, and the contest is open in age categories: middle school and high school or youth and young adults up to 25-years-old.
Harris’ narrated minute-long video challenges viewers to put themselves in place of Black mothers who have to see their children, unarmed men and women killed.
Her video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/467986423.
Hope submissions highlight a film, song, narrative, or art that inspires others to find their own way to get through tough times. Justice submissions focus on personal experiences with discrimination and projects that encourage others to take a stand against social injustices. The category also includes an additional cash award incentive that can be used to support a community action project that the winner creates.
