Gaylan and Patty (Shupe) Kleveland will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Friday. They were married on Oct. 2, 1955 in Tilden, Nebraska.
The couple moved to Tracy a year later where Gaylan went to work for Sun Valley Creamery, where he worked for nine years. He then went to work Laura Scudders Potato Chip Co. delivering chips for 25 years before retiring. Patty also worked at Laura Scudders, where she packed chips. Gaylan worked 12 more years for Safeway before retiring again.
Gaylan and Patty enjoy singing and visiting with the residences of seven different retirement homes in the area and also enjoy going on cruises and working in their garden. The two have been active working in the Church of Christ for 64 years.
The have two sons, including Richard, who lives in Sparks Nevada with his wife Maria; and Randall, who lives in Stockton with his wife, Emi. The couple also enjoys watching their five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren grow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.