Six high school students from Tracy and Mountain House received recognition from Sandia National Laboratories this summer for their academic strength in science and math.
The annual Sandia Women’s Connection Math & Science Awards program was developed to encourage girls in the Tri-Valley, the East Bay and San Joaquin County to pursue STEM careers and connect them with potential mentors among Sandia’s female scientists, engineers and mathematicians.
Nevaeh Thompson from West High School, Natasha Rodriguez-Zanuto from Tracy High School and Emma Brown from Millennium High School were among the 13 honorees in math. The 13 science award winners included Sahityasree “Sree” Subramanian from Mountain House, Zeenat Entezar from Millennium and Mysha Mamsa from Tracy High. The girls were nominated by their teachers.
Thompson’s teacher said she had an “uncanny natural ability to grasp the most difficult Calculus concepts.”
The nomination for Rodriguez-Zanuto described her as “a resilient learner” with an outgoing personality and “great proficiency” in calculus and statistics.
Brown’s calculus teacher praised her perseverance and commitment to learning, adding: “I truly admire her tenacity.”
Subramanian’s teacher remarked on the “strong academic skills” and “warm personality” with which she handled her rigorous course load and extracurricular schedule.
Entezar’s teacher highlighted her patience and her emphasis on accuracy and detail, describing her as “the cornerstone of our Science Olympiad team.”
Mamsa earned praise for her “unique talent for collaboration and communication,” and her teacher predicted “an inspiring career” ahead of her.
“Through young women like you, we will continue to make strides in having more diverse mathematicians, engineers and scientists,” Marcey Hoover, director of Sandia’s energy and homeland security program management center, told the group during the virtual awards ceremony June 10. “This is really important because it takes diverse approaches in thinking to solve complex problems.”
