Bruce Paul is the winner of the Tracy Camera Club’s Photo of the Month for July for his landscape picture “One is the Loneliest Number.”
Paul said he captured the scene on a hill at Santa Teresa Park in South San Jose.
Taken in the evening Paul said he used a powered strobe light to light up the post and give the scene some foreground interest.
He used a Sony Alpha a7RIII mirrorless with a Zeiss Batis 18mm f2.8 lens. His camera was set to manual with a spot-metered exposure of 1/250 of a second at f11 at ISO setting of 100.
The pictured was entered in the club’s “open” category.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.