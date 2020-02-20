Middle school and high school students have a few more days to enter the Tracy Press’ annual youth photo contest
The Celebrate Tracy Youth Photography Exhibit, put on by the Tracy Press in collaboration with the Grand Foundation and the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, is an opportunity for young artists to have their digital photographs published and displayed in a gallery show.
The deadline to enter is Sunday, Feb. 23. (Click here for the entry form)
Teens can submit a series of three photos that tell the story of “A day in your life in Tracy.” A panel of local judges will choose first, second and third place winners to receive cash prizes in two divisions: grades 7-9 and grades 10-12.
All qualified entries will be displayed in the Grand galleries, 715 Central Ave., from April 4 to May 16.
Check out past photo contest winners in the Celebrate Tracy special editions from 2017, 2018 and 2019.
