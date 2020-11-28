Children learning English will soon be able to explore books and videos on science, technology, math and the arts at the Tracy Branch Library, with materials purchased through a grant from the Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC Community Gift Program.
The Tracy Friends of the Library announced on Tuesday that the $3,000 grant will be used for books and materials to support children who are English language learners at the library
The grant application was made by the Tracy Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that provides funding for books, equipment and programs at the Tracy Branch Library.
The grant application focused on English language learners after Tracy librarian Jamie Turner said that group was underserved in the efforts to promote STEAM at the library.
The nonprofit will oversee the purchase of books and videos covering the STEAM topics, along with robotics games and engineering kits, which will be appropriate for children learning English.
Tiffanie Heben, president of the Tracy Friends of the Library said in a statement, “The Tracy Friends of the Library appreciates the support provided by the leaders of the LLNS Community Gift Program. For years, this wonderful organization has been supporting science-related programs and funding the purchase of books and materials at the Tracy Branch Library. This year, we are particularly excited to be able to add to the Library’s offerings for students who are interested in science but who are still learning English.”
Each year the Lawrence Livermore National Security Community Gift program awards more than $150,000 to local nonprofits with the majority serving children in the Tri-Valley and San Joaquin County and focuses on science, mathematics, education and cultural arts.
