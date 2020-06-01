The Tracy Branch Library has yet to reopen, but its summer reading program will begin as scheduled on Monday, the first day of June.
Readers of all ages are invited to log the books they read between 9 a.m. June 1 and 4 p.m. July 31. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” and those who participate can submit their reading logs to earn prizes and enter a grand prize drawing.
A customized summer reading challenge is provided for each age group: preschoolers, ages 0-5; children, ages 6-12; teens, ages 13-18; and adults. Online logs are available now at www.ssjcpl.org/programs/sumReading.html.
The Tracy library and other Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library branches will give a prize to each reader for the first log they complete and submit, including a free book for children and teens, while supplies last.
Prolific readers are encouraged to fill out additional logs after filling up the first, as each log is an entry in the raffles for local and systemwide grand prizes.
Libraries, which closed in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, are not yet allowed to reopen under the state’s Stage 2 guidelines. But library card holders can borrow electronic books and audiobooks to read on their mobile phones, tablets and computers. People who do not have a library card yet can call the library for help at 866-805-7323.
Even when libraries do reopen, large gatherings will not be possible for some time, so performances will be shown on the SSJCPL Facebook page, and take-home craft kits will be provided instead of in-person craft projects.
More information is available at www.ssjcpl.org or by calling 866-805-7323.
