Student exhibitors will step into the show ring once again as the San Joaquin AgFest Jr. Show & Auction returns for more than a week of in-person livestock competitions and auction starting today at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.
Agfest, a 9-day youth livestock and agriculture exhibition, will have 650 students in 4H and FFA chapters who have worked for months to hone their showmanship skills and raise livestock projects to show in categories that include, beef, goat, sheep, swine, turkeys, rabbits and chickens. Student exhibitors must live or go to school in San Joaquin County to participate in AgFest.
AgFest ends with the annual junior livestock auction on June 19 beginning at 9 a.m. where the young exhibitors guide their animals around the ring one last time as bids are called out.
Molly Watkins, a volunteer with AgFest, has been planning since January to bring the exhibitors and their animals back to the show ring.
“It’s a normalcy for the kids and good for the animals and everything,” Watkins said.
The 2020 AgFest went virtual during the pandemic as COVID-19 health precautions kept exhibitors and their animals at home. Exhibitors submitted videos of their animals for judging with an online-only auction to sell their livestock projects.
Some changes have been made to the show to try and keep crowds down in the barn areas.
“In January when we were trying to figure how to do the show, we didn’t know what protocols would be or required of us at this time,” Watkins said.
This year, judging for each livestock species will happen over one day, except for swine which requires three days because of the more than 400 entries.
One change the pandemic has put on this year’s show is the elimination of the “Master Showmanship” contest. In past years, the Master Showmanship winner advanced to the state level competition held at the California State Fair in Sacramento, which has been canceled this year.
Exhibitors, except for those showcasing swine, will have the option of taking their animals home after showing and then returning them on Friday to prepare for the auction on Saturday.
New this year will be online auction bidding that will simulcast to join the in-person bidding.
“You can bid in real time so you need to pay attention to what lot is being sold so you can log in and bid as that animal is being sold in the ring,” Watkins said. “It’s a feature we have talked about doing in the past, long before this craziness started and now the capability and we hope this is a future feature we will offer.”
She said in cases where there are two auction rings going at once a buyer could be at one ring bidding on a pig and bidding online for a rabbit in the other auction ring at the same time.
The new auction process will have test during Saturday’s replacement heifer sale at 7 p.m.
Ag mechanics, entomology, horticulture and floriculture will be at AgFest for one day only Watkins said. Ag mechanics projects that earn a blue ribbon in judging will be eligible for auction.
Poultry exhibits of turkeys and chickens will return to this year’s AgFest on Friday after a two-year absence because of an outbreak of Newcastle disease that kept poultry exhibits away.
Entry into AgFest is free and parking at the fairgrounds is $10.
For a complete show schedule and list of events visit www.sanjoaquinagfest.org.
