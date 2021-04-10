Lisa McDonald was recently installed as the Grand Exalted Ruler of Tracy Elks Lodge #2031. She succeeds Vaughn Gates as the leader of the 400-member fraternal organization, established in Tracy in 1957, with the local lodge at 6400 E. 11th Street.
McDonald has been member of the local lodge for 5 years, but grew up with the Elks as her father, John Gualco, is a member of the local lodge and has always included her in Elks events.
Her theme for the 2021-22 year is “Life is Sweeter as an Elk,” with an emphasis on changing the lives of the recipients of the lodge’s charitable efforts. She looks forward to increasing the lodge’s involvement as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Membership in the Elks Lodge continues to grow in Tracy, with a combination of new and experienced members taking on leadership roles. The Corps of Officers for 2021-22 includes: Jim Akers, Esteemed Leading Knight; Steve McDonald, Esteemed Loyal Knight; LaNell Ostrander, Esteemed Lecturing Knight; Nancy Milani, Secretary; Cathy Knox, Treasurer; Irene Akers, Tiler; Janelle Coleman, Inner Guard; Celia Ojeda, Chaplain; and Trustees John Hardman, Alan Keigley, Don “Spanky” Rathjen, Vaughn Gates and Stephen Thatcher.
Elks Lodge #2031 meets on the second and third Thursdays of every month, with family night the first Thursday of each month, and member night the third Thursday of each month. For information contact the lodge at 209-835-4413 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or go to www.elks.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.