While Zack Reinstein and Thomas Brenkwitz were working at Admiral Malting in Alameda they began to envision an all-California beer, where the main ingredients – barley, hops, yeast and water – all come from local sources.
That’s when they realized that they each have the multi-generational farming background to produce at least one of those ingredients.
“He and I were working there when we started learning about hops,” Reinstein said. “It was like, ‘I have a farm. Why aren’t we farming hops? That’s what we should be doing.’ We came back to the farm and convinced the family, this could be huge, especially with our diversity.”
Both Reinstein, 31, and Brenkwitz, 32, who have been friends since they were third-graders at New Jerusalem School, are the fifth generation of local farm families with their operation, Thomsen Farms, on Durham Ferry Road.
The family business already includes almonds, alfalfa, tomatoes and apricots. Hops take up 16 acres of the 1,000 acres they have in production. Their agricultural experience and fast-growing expertise in the aromatic flower give them confidence that Thomsen Hops will soon become a favored ingredient for California’s craft brewers.
“California has the most breweries by state, so we thought it would be a great market to come in and supply the hops. Supply the brewers with a local product. They can have an all-California beer,” said Reinstein.
Last year they made the commitment to creating Tracy’s only hop farm.
“It took a few months to do. It was quite the undertaking,” Brenkwitz said. “We anticipated that it would be a lot of work, and it definitely was a lot of work. We had to drill 1,100 holes and stand 1,100 poles, and we had to run several miles of wire.”
That construction process is documented in photos and video on their Instagram page @thomsenhops.
They finished with 1,180 poles over 16 acres, 14,000 plants and 28 miles of wire supporting strands of biodegradable coconut cord that allow the vines, referred to as “bines” in the trade, to climb 15 feet high.
The hop plant goes dormant in the winter and comes back to life in the spring. That when Reinstein, the Chief Hopster at Thomsen Hops, goes through and prunes back the first shoots that come from the plant.
“They’re called bull shoots. You want to cut those out because they’ll be hollow inside and they have a 40% reduction in yield, but they’ll have the same cones. If you have a bull shoot and a regular cone it will have the same smell, the same aroma, the same flavor, everything. It’s just that the yield is reduced.”
By May the bines are about 6 feet high, and they reach 12 feet by June.
“You want them all the way to the top by the summer solstice, because the days start getting shorter and the plant goes into flower mode,” Reinstein said. By early August they’ll begin the harvest, which could continue into September as the different varieties mature.
“There’s quite a few cones out there now. We’ve got ones that are herbal and floral, and you have one that smells like a grapefruit, and lemon, and another that smells like tangerine and pepper. There’s all kinds,” Reinstein said. “What we’re really excited about is the California terroir, the effect that our soil and our climate is going to have on the actual hop.”
That means that a popular hop variety, such as Cascade, will have a unique character depending on where it is grown. States like Oregon, Washington and Idaho are the most popular for growing hops, and Reinstein has also researched hop growing operations in Michigan and the effects of soil and climate on hops grown in that region.
“So I’m really excited to see what the terroir of our environment will have on the hop.”
Once they’re ready to harvest it will be a payoff worthy of the adventure, they embarked on to assemble the next part of the hop production process. Aside from the hop yard itself, the centerpiece of the operation is a 1972 Wolf WHE 140 harvester, a machine that separates and sorts the cones from the bine and leaves.
Reinstein described the trip to a hop conference in Germany, where he acquired the Wolf harvester. Sea to Sky Hop Solutions, a company that sells and services hop processing equipment, disassembled it and packed it into two shipping containers, and shipped it from Hamburg, Germany, to Oakland. Reassembling it on its new concrete pad was a challenge as any available instruction manuals were in German, but the crew at Thomsen Hops understood enough to get the machine up and running.
“It’s been fun. We definitely know every part of that machine now,” he said. They also bought hop baler from Germany and have converted some walnut dryers to hop dryers.
Marketing and selling the hops is the next challenge for Reinstein and Brenkwitz. They consider their 2020 crop a respectable first effort, with most of the hops going to homebrewers, but they also learned that the nuances of how much to irrigate and when, how much fertilizer to use, as well as pest control, will affect their product, as will the maturity of their plants.
That will all come into play when they reach out to breweries with samples of their hops. They already know about the expectations of their potential clients.
“First we go and tell the brewers, ‘Hey, I have a hop farm,’ and they’re like, ‘OK, prove it,’” Brenkwitz said. “You build it. It grows. You bring them the hops and now I’ve proven it, and they’re like, ‘OK, this is good, but we want year-2 hops, because we know that’s better than year-1.’”
The same hop plants will produce year-after-year. They’ve heard of some hop yards with 100-year-old plants, though most growers keep hop yards for 7-to-10 years, depending on the contracts they have with brewers.
“That’s the realization we came to. It’s just a common thing. The brewing industry likes the more seasoned hops. That’s what we’re working toward right now,” Brenkwitz said.
They are also working on improving and marketing their product through the new California Hop Cooperative, which includes Atomic Hops in Lodi.
“Right now it’s four growers, 43 acres and 13 varieties,” Reinstein said. “The goal is to bring hops back to California.”
With the nine varieties they have now at Thomsen Hops – including Bitter Gold, Chinook, Cashmere, Comet, Zeus, Centennial, Cascade, Triumph and Sterling – they hope to be flexible enough to accommodate big contracts or spot purchases.
“The breweries, a lot of them do contracts with the larger hop developers in the Pacific Northwest, but a lot of them are also looking for open-market purchases, or on-the-spot purchases, as well,” Brenkwitz said. “They’re shunning away from contracts, they’re just buying the hops as they need them, because they’re always making new recipes and they’re trying different things.”
Reinstein added that the art of brewing continues to evolve, and modern beer is marketed and sold based on unique flavor profiles that come directly from the hops.
“Now there’s thousands of breweries and they’re all trying new recipes each day,” he said. “We’re just trying to give them the opportunity on the open spot market. It gives them the chance to do more recipes. That’s why we wanted to put in nine varieties. They could make one beer out of all of the hops we have instead of filling them in.”
Brenkwitz added that the product will continue to improve.
“We’ve got a lot of support and we have a lot of knowledge. Especially with the co-op, that helps with farmers, especially the little guys, we all share knowledge and help each other out so we can all succeed and thrive together.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.